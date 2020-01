Pastor Tom was born andraised in Jeannette, Pennsylvania.He joined the Navynear the end of WWII beforegoing to Thiel College wherehe met the love of his life, MarianneGerberding. They married while he wasin seminary in Minnesota, and togetherserved Lutheran congregations inPennsylvania, Minnesota and Colorado.Being a pastor was truly a callingfor Tom. He served at King of GloryLutheran Church in Arvada for 17 years,LCA Assistant to the Bishop for 7 yearsand finished his career at Holy CrossLutheran in Wheat Ridge. After retirementhe did several short term interimsin the metro area. Togetherthey raised 4 children who allgraduated from Arvada WestHigh School. Tom loved theRockies, Broncos, gardening,watercolor painting and traveling,but most of all spending time with hisfamily. He is survived by his wife of68 years, Marianne, children Andrea(Bob) Mooney, Rick (Angie) Guinn,Dave (Kim) Guinn, and Beth (Steve)Knutson-Gustafson, 10 grandchildrenand 5 great-grandchildren.Services will be at Holy Cross LutheranChurch, 4500 Wadsworth, on Saturday,1/25 at 11:00 am. Full obituary at Horan& McConaty.