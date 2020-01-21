Pastor Tom was born and
raised in Jeannette, Pennsylvania.
He joined the Navy
near the end of WWII before
going to Thiel College where
he met the love of his life, Marianne
Gerberding. They married while he was
in seminary in Minnesota, and together
served Lutheran congregations in
Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Colorado.
Being a pastor was truly a calling
for Tom. He served at King of Glory
Lutheran Church in Arvada for 17 years,
LCA Assistant to the Bishop for 7 years
and finished his career at Holy Cross
Lutheran in Wheat Ridge. After retirement
he did several short term interims
in the metro area. Together
they raised 4 children who all
graduated from Arvada West
High School. Tom loved the
Rockies, Broncos, gardening,
watercolor painting and traveling,
but most of all spending time with his
family. He is survived by his wife of
68 years, Marianne, children Andrea
(Bob) Mooney, Rick (Angie) Guinn,
Dave (Kim) Guinn, and Beth (Steve)
Knutson-Gustafson, 10 grandchildren
and 5 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Holy Cross Lutheran
Church, 4500 Wadsworth, on Saturday,
1/25 at 11:00 am. Full obituary at Horan
& McConaty.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020