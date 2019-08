Thomas W. Walker, 89,passed away Tuesday, August6, 2019 in Tyler, Texas.He was born December 31,1929 in Ontario, Canada andresided in Colorado from1965 to 2019. He married Nancy NorrellWalker on July 5, 1952.Thomas served in the US Air Forcefor 14 years. Prior to his militarycareer, Thomas received a bachelor'sdegree from Indiana State University.While in the Air Force, he served as acommissioned officer and completedhis master's degree. Thomas had asuccessful 26-year career working as acommercial pilot for United Airlines,achieving the position of captain andserving as a flight instructor andflight training manager in the Unitedtraining center. Thomas flew theDC-6, DC-7, Caravelle, Boeing 737 andretired in the DC-10 in 1990. He wasa respected flight instructor in thetraining center. Following retirement,he finished his career trainingpilots for the national airlineof Belgium, Sabena WorldAirlines, flying routes fromBelgium to Kinshasa.Thomas was a volunteer forthe Denver Police Department duringthe 1960s. He was also Chairman forthe Stratton Ridge Homeowners Associationin Highlands Ranch, Coloradofor 10 years. He was an avid computerexpert, particularly in the initial yearsof computer technology. Thomasrecently moved to Tyler, Texas, to beclose to his wife's family. Thomas issurvived by his loving wife of 67 years,Nancy; his brother and sister-in-lawJohn and Bobby Walker of Indiana;his brother in-law Wayland Norrelland wife Patsy of Texas; nieces andnephews; and other extended familyand friends.In lieu of flowers, please makecontributions to the following animalshelter: The Denver Dumb FriendsLeague of Denver, Colorado.