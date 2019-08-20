Thomas W. Walker, 89,
passed away Tuesday, August
6, 2019 in Tyler, Texas.
He was born December 31,
1929 in Ontario, Canada and
resided in Colorado from
1965 to 2019. He married Nancy Norrell
Walker on July 5, 1952.
Thomas served in the US Air Force
for 14 years. Prior to his military
career, Thomas received a bachelor's
degree from Indiana State University.
While in the Air Force, he served as a
commissioned officer and completed
his master's degree. Thomas had a
successful 26-year career working as a
commercial pilot for United Airlines,
achieving the position of captain and
serving as a flight instructor and
flight training manager in the United
training center. Thomas flew the
DC-6, DC-7, Caravelle, Boeing 737 and
retired in the DC-10 in 1990. He was
a respected flight instructor in the
training center. Following retirement,
he finished his career training
pilots for the national airline
of Belgium, Sabena World
Airlines, flying routes from
Belgium to Kinshasa.
Thomas was a volunteer for
the Denver Police Department during
the 1960s. He was also Chairman for
the Stratton Ridge Homeowners Association
in Highlands Ranch, Colorado
for 10 years. He was an avid computer
expert, particularly in the initial years
of computer technology. Thomas
recently moved to Tyler, Texas, to be
close to his wife's family. Thomas is
survived by his loving wife of 67 years,
Nancy; his brother and sister-in-law
John and Bobby Walker of Indiana;
his brother in-law Wayland Norrell
and wife Patsy of Texas; nieces and
nephews; and other extended family
and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make
contributions to the following animal
shelter: The Denver Dumb Friends
League of Denver, Colorado.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019