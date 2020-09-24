Timothy Carl Zeiler was born on May 2, 1942 to Carl and Clara Zeiler in Kelim, Colorado. He was a super-cute kid with a beautiful head of hair that was frequently commented on. Tim lived east of Loveland with his 4 siblings on the family farm and had many stories of growing up with his good buddies many of whom have remained life-long friends.

After graduating from Loveland high school in 1960, Tim began working on his undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he met Karen McMillan.

In 1965, he enlisted as an Army Medic in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1967. In December 1968 he and Karen married and in 1971 celebrated the birth of their first daughter, Rebecca "Becca" Ellen.

In 1972, Time received his Juris doctorate degree from University of Denver and began a successful career in law until the mid 90's.

In January 1975, the family welcomed their second daughter, Diana Lynne who was affectionately known to him as "Mung".

In 1982 he and Karen divorced, but he remained involved in Becca and Diana's lives, attending soccer games, volleyball games, golf tournaments, and track meets. At every opportunity, he and the girls would spend time at the Loveland farm to enjoy time with their cousins, riding ATV's, attending the First Congregational Church, and having Kentucky Fried Chicken for family dinner on Sunday afternoons.

Tim made Littleton his home and enjoyed helping the urban farmers in the area when he worked at the feed store downtown after retiring from practicing law. He found a second family at the "Family Bar" where he frequently played chess for fun and money, engaged in lively political debate and dabbled in the art of bartending.

Tim was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and infectious charm that drew people to him, he had many friends. He was a voracious reader, at times reading a book a day and not realizing he had read a book already until he was halfway through it.

Tim is survived by his four siblings Constance Spreng (Elvin) of Estes Park, David Zeiler (Diane) of Tucson, Arizona, Margie Dodds of Windsor, Steven Zeiler of Tabernash, Daughters Rebecca Ellen of Loveland, Diana Dollaghan (Jim) of Centennial, and grandchildren Nora, Addy and Matthew and many nieces and nephews.

Services are September 25th 10:30 am at Ft. Logan and September 26th at 11 am at First Baptist Church of Loveland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store