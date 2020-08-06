Twila Paul left this earth for a new adventure on July 22, 2020 @ 8:26 pm. She was

many things to her friends and family but mostly she lived her life as a caregiver,

adventurer, and writer. Twila was employed by Kaiser Permanente and retired as a

nurse in 2015.

Twila worked diligently to write a book about David and his 15-year struggle

with cancer. She greatly enjoyed her time writing with her new friends at The Hard

Times Group at Arvada Library. She admired all who wrote and loved hearing their

stories. Twila had articles published in the newspaper in Conifer Colorado and

authored many articles for Hospice.

Twila was married to David Paul for 42 years and they enjoyed many adventures

together, such as sailing, skiing, hiking, and traveling. Twila was a license sailor

and Kayak instructor. She kayaked with whales in the Puget Sound and sailed

around the Caribbean. She ice-skated on a skating team in Denver and improved

her swimming with an Olympic swimming instructor. She was an avid walker with

her best friend, Teddy, her sweet dog.

Twila was a caregiver at heart and a fierce Lioness to those whom she loved. She

took great care of her sister, Lori, during her childhood and was a confidant into

her adult life. She was David's fierce caregiver during his Cancer treatments for

15 years. She loved her mother Evelyn Gibson and enjoyed many travels with her

and she dearly loved her Grandma Pickering who became Twila's safe place during

difficult times. Twila loved her nieces Katie Seidel (Jon), Candace and Kristen

Richards. She was blessed to have eight nephews, Jason Richards (Carrie), Robert

(Lena), Randall (Theresa), Richard, Ryan (Bethany), Rohn (Debra) and Roderick

Gibson (Christina), and Todd Sheehan. She had numerous great nieces and nephews

and cousins whom she also loved.

Twila and David being adventurers, together, packed up their yellow van, with

two dogs, a cat, and all their belongings and headed west to Colorado listening

to John Denver. They began a new life, making friends, and enjoying the Rocky

Mountains. They took vacations to Mexico, Israel, lived in Brazil, and before

David's passing, they took their final journey to New England. They stopped to see

everyone they loved before they went back to face what was the worse time of my

sister's life, the loss of her beloved Sabra, David.

After her retirement from Kaiser Permanente, Twila embarked on a cruise to England

and France. She fell in love with France, and with her childhood friend, Lilly

Eineder, they made plans to celebrate their 70th birthdays in Paris. Twila recently

was studying French. Her great desire was to move to Paris to live and write her

novels.

Twila was preceded in death by her husband David, her mother, Evelyn Gibson,

her father, Floyd Gibson, her father-in-law, Emil Paul, her grandmother Martha Lee

Pickering, Albert and Avanelle Gibson, and many Aunts and Uncles.

She is survived by her precious dog Teddy, her brother, Grant Lee Gibson (Sherrie),

sister, Lori A. Richards (Michael) brother in law, Neal Paul, Sisters in law-Rita

Sheehan (Ed), Margaret Lee, her nieces and nephews, and 15 grand nieces and

nephews whom she loved and many cousins. She is survived by her best friend of

65 years, Lilly (Dale) Eineder, Vickie Finnegan, Rosemary Thornburg, and many

other friends from Maysville and Zanesville High School and Arvada.

Twila loved animals especially dogs. She has asked for donations to be made to:

Maxfund Wellness Center, 720 West 10th Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80204 (720)

266-6081

Foothill Animal Shelter, 580 McIntyre street, Golden, Colorado 80401 (303) 278-

7575

Twila chose a caring cremation with no services. However, if you choose, go on a

grand adventure and remember her on your travels.

Twila, enjoy Paris. We will meet again at the Eiffel Tower.

