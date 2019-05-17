Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth, Colorado soldier, US Army Corporal Tyler James Groves died May 11th, 2019, in Nolanville, TX as a result of a car accident.



Tyler James Groves was born January 12th, 1997 in Aurora, Colorado. He and his parents, Robert and Sarah Groves, lived in Castle Rock, Colorado where Tyler attended grade school at Castle Rock Elementary. In 2002 Tyler, his parents and his younger sister Karissa moved to Elizabeth, Colorado. He graduated from Elizabeth High School in 2015. Tyler was an outgoing toddler and youth who loved the outdoors and often spent time at his grandparents Buffalo Ranch east of Kiowa and with his other grandparents who lived in Elbert.



Groves always wanted to be a soldier, so he enlisted in the Army in 2014. He was a Corporal; US Army Troop Golf, First Battalion, Twelfth Calvary Regiment, Third Brigade Combat Team, Fort Hood. Groves' work ethic and his love of country made him a fine All American Soldier who served his country in Texas, Colorado and South Korea. He was scheduled for another deployment to South Korea this summer.



Tyler's hobbies included hunting, fishing, shooting pool, on line gaming and growing up he enjoyed all things air soft. To Tyler's friends, cousins and army buddies he was always happy, fun to be around and generally made others laugh. Corporal Tyler James Groves is survived by his Mother Sarah Groves, his Father Robert Groves, his sister Karissa Groves, his paternal grandparents David and Marlene Groves, his maternal grandparents Mike Heck and Cheryl Cook, his maternal great grandmother Barbara Sandy, along with aunts, uncles, many cousins and other relatives.



Groves' memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, at the Crossroads Community Church, 9900 S. Twenty Mile Rd. Parker, CO. Graveside services will follow at the Elizabeth Cemetery, on Hwy. 86 in Elizabeth, CO. An Honor-Gathering for US Army Corporal Tyler James Groves will then be held at the American Legion Post 82, 228 S. Banner St. Elizabeth, CO.



