Vel Williamson, age 76 died in her Castle Rock home surrounded by loving family on August 10, 2020.



Vel was born Velma Jean Edgerton in Detroit, Michigan on July 1, 1944. She had a difficult childhood, losing her mother at age 6. A talented singer and musician, who taught herself how to play piano and guitar, she won many friends through her church and was welcomed into the home of the Vibberts, who became her second family. From her teenage years onward Vel was a sought after singer, who performed regularly at weddings, graduations, various churches in the area and even on the radio.



Vel married William Claude Williamson (Bill) on June 11, 1966. They were happily married for 54 years and raised three children in southern California. For 15 years Vel was a nursing assistant in various hospitals. Seeing Vel's leadership abilities, nursing staff enlisted her to teach other nursing assistants. Taking a break from the nursing profession Vel worked 3 years for a manufacturing company in security protecting millions of dollars' worth of Gold used to create fine jewelry. We called her "Pistol Packing Mama" because she carried a 45.



Vel's ambition was to become a cosmetologist. Taking classes at Elegante Beauty College, she graduated to become a cosmetologist but, again, school staff saw that Vel had an ability to teach and encouraged her to continue her education to become an Instructor. For 15 years Vel taught at Elegante Beauty Colleges and Royal College of Beauty. Vel was beloved by her students, who called her "Miss Vel." She won many accolades for her ability to teach, inspire and challenge her students. Her usual opening comments were, "My name is Miss Vel and I'm here to guide you through your turmoils." She enjoyed keeping family members on their toes by changing her hair cut and color frequently. A dozen of her glamorous looks are memorialized in a photo collage called, "Bill's many wives."



Through the years Vel continued singing in churches and in the early 1980's she and Bill had a spiritual renewal that resulted in the Williamson family forming a gospel music program, Vel being the featured soloist. The Williamsons performed many concerts in Southern California churches, as well as tours throughout the Midwest and Pacific Northwest. For two years Vel was a featured singer and soloist at the Knott's Berry Farm church, pastored by an evangelical minister. Located in the famous amusement park, Sunday services were attended by visitors from around the world.



In 2007 Bill & Vel retired in Castle Rock, Colorado and for the past 12 years Vel was an active member of her local church of the Nazarene, participating in many of the social and spiritual events. You could often find her greeting worshipers on Sunday morning and organizing the Christmas decorating. Vel loved Christmas and her holiday house was famous! She began festooning the dozens of trees and creating countless snowy and sparkling scenes in September in order to be ready for the Christmas parties--one for the church family and one for the neighborhood friends--that we all looked forward to each year.



Vel was a fun, generous, and loving woman whom all adored. She is survived by her loving husband Bill, her daughter Lisa Gail Hoins and husband Frank, and two sons: Woodrow Williamson and his partner Leona Godin, and youngest son Christopher Williamson, and her four Grandchildren: Justin, Andrew, Joshua, and Micah. She also leaves behind her dear sister Florence Lebow Hicks, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews who all miss her very much.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 2:30 PM, at The Rock Church: 4881 CHEROKEE DR. CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store