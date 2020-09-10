1/1
Vickie (Victoria) Elaine Douglas
1958 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Vickie (Victoria) Elaine Douglas announces her passing.

Age: 61

Died: August 27, 2020, UC Health Highlands Ranch, CO

Birth: November 1, 1958 Oklahoma City, OK

Parents: Carol Douglas & Larry Douglas

Life History;

The first 4 years of her life Vickie was raised in Oklahoma City, OK

The family decided to move to Colorful Colorado in 1962

Lewis Ames Elementary

Isaac Newton Junior High

Arapahoe Senior High School

Work: CSV (Costco), QWest formally Mountain Bell

Hobbies: Vickie loved sewing not only for herself, but for friends and family, she loved to travel, and listen to jazz music while snapping her fingers to the beat of the music.

Vickie will be lovingly remembered by: Carol Douglas (mother), Kathy Phare (sister), Steve Douglas (Kristi) (brother), Tonya Douglas (sister), Earnest Bush (uncle), Jerry Douglas (uncle), Nicolette Yagelski (Andrew) (niece), Derek Noyes (nephew), Steven Douglas (Britta)(nephew), Brittani Venard (niece), Paige Douglas (niece), Xzavier Phare (nephew), Alexzander Douglas-Mason (nephew), Zsuria Erichson (Drew) (niece), Mekinze Douglas (niece), Addison Douglas-Mason (nephew), Annaka Douglas-Mason (niece), Jakoby Douglas (great-nephew), Dexter Yagelski (great-nephew), Phoenix Douglas (great-niece), Jaxon Douglas (great-nephew).

Proceeded in death by; Leonia Saddler (great-grandmother), Odger Douglas (grandfather), Mary Bush (grandmother), Emma Douglas (grandmother), Earnest Bush (grandfather), Larry Douglas (father).

Service: September 12, 2020, 10:30 am Cherry Hills Community Church-Dixon Chapel 3900 Grace Blvd. Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

If you are attending the church services, you will need to RSPV due to the Covid-19 restrictions your email address or cellphone number to Tonya Douglas 303-506-6217

Vivkie's funeral service will be live-streamed on the Heflebower Funeral Services Facebook Page. To view, visit the Heflebower website's home page at www.heflebowerfuneralservices.com, then scroll all the way to the bottom of the page. Click on the Facebook icon, and you will be taken to Heflebower's Facebook Page. Scroll down a bit, and you will be able to see the live-streamed video, when it begins (not beforehand).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heflebower Funeral Services
8955 S Ridgeline Bvld Ste 100
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
(720) 344-6087
