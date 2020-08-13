Vincent died peacefully in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born in Thornton Colorado and raised in Northglenn Colorado.He was a flight attendant for different airlines. He was also an in-home-healthcare manager for 10+ years. He is survived lovingly by his mother Bessie Castillo, brothers, Joseph, Fabian and Danny (Zoe). One sister, Belinda Enneking. He is also survived by uncle's, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a number of beautiful friends

Preceded in death by his father, Jose G Castillo and both sets of grandparents Manuel and Manuela Castillo, Frank and Consuelo Martinez

No funeral services will be held just keep our family in your prayers and thoughts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store