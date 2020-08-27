Viola Helen June, 88 years old, died in Thornton, CO
while in the care of family on August 15th, 2020. She
resided at San Marino Assisted Living, Westminster,
CO. Born in Sauk Centre, MN on July 20, 1932. Vi is a
graduate of Sauk Centre High School, Sauk Centre,
MN 1950 and attended St. Cloud State University, St.
Cloud, MN 1951.
Vi is survived by sisters, Stella Carroll, Lois Johnson
and Lillian Kettler; 4 daughters, Karen Pilgrim
(Mark), Nancy White (Bill), Mary June (Bryan
Belisle), and Katey Crowley (Jim); son, Dan June
(Susie); 10 grandchildren, Ann, Daniel, David, Emily,
Kinga (Brian), Ryan (Jess), Evan (Heather), Dane
(Adrian), and Jessica; 6 great grandchildren, Allyson,
Kayla, Caleb, Micah, Zofia, and Juliusz. Preceded in
death by parents, Bill and Lucy Beste; brothers, Ray,
Wilfred, and Clarence; sister, Evelyn; son, Davey
June; and Granddaughter, Erin Crowley.
Vi's earthly journey began in the small rural farming
town of Sauk Centre, MN with parents, 3 brothers
and 4 sisters. The order of the day was hard work
and fun; there were plenty of chores to go around
and plenty of jokes to be played on one another. She recalled her brothers ditching
her once in the middle of a corn field and having to find her way back home; they
thought it was funny but she didn't. She was deathly afraid of the family's Dairy Bull
"King" that her father had on the farm. One night King got loose in a terrible storm.
As she was staring out the window into the darkness, lightning lit up the sky and
who was on the other side of the window looking at her "King". When she was 14,
she decided to take the brand new Buick family car for a spin by herself. Her father
noticed the car down below a pasture he was plowing and asked her about the incident
that evening; because she was so careful with the car and did not deny driving
it her father decided she should receive her driver's license and help drive the kids to
school.
Not long after Vi attended St. Cloud State University as a Freshman, she decided to
follow her sister Evelyn to Denver, CO where they both worked at Gates Rubber Co.
When at an outdoor concert at Cheesman Park with Evelyn, she met a young man
who was at the time stationed at Lowry AFB Bob June; they were married in Denver
on July 16, 1954. They celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to Bob's passing in 2014.
Beginning their family in December 1954, Vi jokingly would say she was constantly
pregnant giving birth to six children in 8 years and she would kid with her doctor
to let her stay in the hospital for some additional rest. Daughter Karen recalled her
mother wanting to help plan her wedding; Karen yielded the reception responsibility
to her but wanted to pick her dress out herself. After becoming discouraged with
not being able to find a dress to her liking her Mom piped up and said she had found
the perfect dress and had it set aside at a store for her. Karen not being too happy
about the arrangements begrudgingly went to look at the dress and found it to be
perfect "exactly what I was looking for". Karen said "sometimes Mother does know
best". Daughter Nancy recalled as a young girl her Mom rushing her to the emergency
room due to a puncture wound to her leg. When they got out of the car Mom tried
to pick her up and all of the contents of her purse spilled out all over the pavement;
they both laughed out loud as they picked all of the items up and headed for ER. Son
Dan remembers his mother also wanting to help in his wedding plans and it was
decided that she could take care of putting together the music. To everybody's surprise
but his mothers, a three piece Polka band showed up; the liveliest tune played
that evening was "Proud Mary"! She loved on her Children / Grandchildren / Great
Grandchildren and attended events all throughout their growing up years.
Vi's political leanings began as a young mother in
a Westminster neighborhood where she attended
a Westminster City Council meeting and pleaded
to have a light installed at a crosswalk due to the
many near misses with young children. Well as the
story goes, her persistence paid off and the light was
eventually installed. She was first elected to the WCC
in 1965 after having been discouraged to "Stay home
and raise your five children" she simply proceeded to
outwork her opponents and walk the campaign trail
longer than others. When the results were tallied she
had compiled more votes than any other male candidate
and thus began her political career. Mary recalls
licking stamps, stuffing envelopes and knocking on
a lot of doors for Mom's elections. She also recalls her
and the other kids being taken out of school at times
to go to each of the polling places and then off to
Adams County to watch the election results come in.
Vi was on the city council from 1965 -1981; she was
elected Mayor in 1975 and held that position until
1981. Vi went on to also serve as the CO State Representative
for House District #35 from 1990-1998;
she loved serving her State and made many close friends on both sides of the aisle.
Daughter, Katey, said it well "she was known for her ability to get things done, being
a great listener, acting with fairness and with a high degree of integrity".
Vi also had a longtime journalism career. This began in 1963 working as a part
time reporter for the Adams County Dispatch. In years 1982-88' she was the publisher
for the Sentinel newspapers in Westminster, Northglenn Commerce City,
the Broomfield Enterprise, Brighton Blade and Ft. Lupton Press. Vi would often tell
a story of an event that occurred early in her journalism career. Her editor at the
time was hungry for a good story for the next publication and was impatient with
his staff about it, which included Vi. The next paper was due to print on April 1st
so Vi and two other staff members thought they would simply concoct a big story
since it was going to be an April Fool's Day publication. So they printed a story called
"The Spruce Goose Lands on Standley Lake". Well everyone knows this is impossible
right? The Howard Hughes designed all wooden plane barely got airborne on
its maiden flight and never flew again. Well here is where the problem began for the
paper. The phone began to ring with people saying Yep, I saw it land along with a
Colonel from Buckley AFB saying he saw it take off. Needless to say the paper was in
a pickle and had to divulge that this story was simply an April Fools story and that
the Spruce Goose never had landed at Standley Lake; Vi had a lot of laughs about
that one.
Vi's interests and hobbies were reading, sewing, playing the slots at Central City,
playing the card game Minnesota 500, having lively debates about politics/current
events, and tanning. Yes, all of her children said tanning was at the top of what Mom
wanted to do, "We could always find her on the South side of the house in her bikini
with her sun tan oil, towel and on her chaise lounge".
After losing her husband Bob of 60 years, Vi moved to San Marino in Westminster.
She was contacted shortly thereafter by John Horan of Horan & McConaty about
promoting family planning and to all of the family's surprise Grandma began to
show up on billboards in and around the Denver metro area; her rock star status
just continued on! She lived her last years at San Marino in Westminster after leaving
her longtime home where she proudly raised her children. Daughter Katey said
"when Mom moved to San Marino I was able to relax and visit more with her". "We
both liked to listen to country music while at Mom's apartment and as time wore on
Merle Haggard's song Okie from Muskogee was our personal favorite; we'd both get
up and dance".
Work Career Accomplishments:
• 1952-54' Gates Rubber Co.
• 1963-65' Adams County Dispatch
• 1965-81' Westminster City Council / Mayor 1975-81'
• 1982-88' Publisher for Sentinel Newspapers (wrote over 2000 columns
for Sentinel newspapers under Agony and Ecstasy, Reckonings
and Amen "So Shall it Be")
• 1990-98' CO State House of Representatives House District #35
Organizational Involvement
• Board of Directors: Adams County Mental Health
• Board of Directors: First National Bank of Westminster
• Metro North Chamber of Commerce
• Urban Drainage and Flood Control
• Metro Sewer District
• Downtown Westminster Redevelopment Committee
• Wheatridge Rotary: First Woman Member
• Charter Member and past officer for the Westminster Progressive
Homeowners Assn.
• North Suburban Board of Realtors
• Adams County Jail: Steering Committee
• Task Force for proposal of new Adams County Courthouse
An Open Visitation in Vi's honor will be held at Horan & McConaty
Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003 on Thursday,
August 27, 2020 from 6-9p and Friday, August 28, 2020 from 8:30-
10:30a.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Vi's name to the Little
Sisters of the Poor, 3629 W. 29th Ave., Denver, CO 80211; Westminster
Legacy Foundation, 4800 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster, CO 80031; or
the charity of your choice
.
Please share your memories of Vi and condolences with her family by
visiting www.Horancares.com.