Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Rocca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Viola passed peacefully

to her next life on

November 7, 2019.

She was born to Herman

and Lilly Reck in

1919 in Kankakee, IL.

She married Dallas

Rocca in 1939 and they were blessed

with two kind and talented children,

Royal and Sandy.



Viola leaves behind her brother Fred

and his family, sister Velma and her

family, and her friend and daughterin-

law Carey and her family, and many

friends in Colorado, Florida and New

Mexico.



Until the last few months, she was one

of the most active 100-year-olds on the

planet. She was always ready to visit, to

go shopping, go out and eat, get her hair

done, see movie, solve a puzzle or have

people over for an afternoon. She enjoyed

life. Her beautiful smile and her

colorful clothes and jewelry were a joy

to all. She often talked about the "olden

days", when she worked at Roper's factory,

building stoves in Kankakee, IL.



She was a multi-talented woman.

She was a good wife and mother. She

liked words probably more than many

English teachers. She

used her favorite show,

"The Wheel of Fortune"

to beat some highly

educated friends, and

you could not find a

more devoted baseball fan than Vi.

First, the White Sox (and the Yankees),

and then the Colorado Rockies, and

she owned more Bronco-orange outfits

than the football fans in the Westminster

neighborhood.



We would like to express our thanks

to all the people who visited, who

called and offered their support during

the last few weeks of her illness.

And, we thank the staff of the Center

at Northridge and Life Care Center of

Westminster for their dedication to Vi's

well-being and comfort. She will be

missed by all.



There will be no memorial and in lieu

of flowers, she wishes that contributions

in her memory and to honor her

daughter, Sandy, be made to the ALS

Association, Rocky Mtn. Chapter, 10855

Dover Street, Suite 500, Westminster,

CO, 80021, or the favorite charity of

your choice. Viola passed peacefullyto her next life onNovember 7, 2019.She was born to Hermanand Lilly Reck in1919 in Kankakee, IL.She married DallasRocca in 1939 and they were blessedwith two kind and talented children,Royal and Sandy.Viola leaves behind her brother Fredand his family, sister Velma and herfamily, and her friend and daughterin-law Carey and her family, and manyfriends in Colorado, Florida and NewMexico.Until the last few months, she was oneof the most active 100-year-olds on theplanet. She was always ready to visit, togo shopping, go out and eat, get her hairdone, see movie, solve a puzzle or havepeople over for an afternoon. She enjoyedlife. Her beautiful smile and hercolorful clothes and jewelry were a joyto all. She often talked about the "oldendays", when she worked at Roper's factory,building stoves in Kankakee, IL.She was a multi-talented woman.She was a good wife and mother. Sheliked words probably more than manyEnglish teachers. Sheused her favorite show,"The Wheel of Fortune"to beat some highlyeducated friends, andyou could not find amore devoted baseball fan than Vi.First, the White Sox (and the Yankees),and then the Colorado Rockies, andshe owned more Bronco-orange outfitsthan the football fans in the Westminsterneighborhood.We would like to express our thanksto all the people who visited, whocalled and offered their support duringthe last few weeks of her illness.And, we thank the staff of the Centerat Northridge and Life Care Center ofWestminster for their dedication to Vi'swell-being and comfort. She will bemissed by all.There will be no memorial and in lieuof flowers, she wishes that contributionsin her memory and to honor herdaughter, Sandy, be made to the ALSAssociation, Rocky Mtn. Chapter, 10855Dover Street, Suite 500, Westminster,CO, 80021, or the favorite charity ofyour choice. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close