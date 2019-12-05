Viola passed peacefully
to her next life on
November 7, 2019.
She was born to Herman
and Lilly Reck in
1919 in Kankakee, IL.
She married Dallas
Rocca in 1939 and they were blessed
with two kind and talented children,
Royal and Sandy.
Viola leaves behind her brother Fred
and his family, sister Velma and her
family, and her friend and daughterin-
law Carey and her family, and many
friends in Colorado, Florida and New
Mexico.
Until the last few months, she was one
of the most active 100-year-olds on the
planet. She was always ready to visit, to
go shopping, go out and eat, get her hair
done, see movie, solve a puzzle or have
people over for an afternoon. She enjoyed
life. Her beautiful smile and her
colorful clothes and jewelry were a joy
to all. She often talked about the "olden
days", when she worked at Roper's factory,
building stoves in Kankakee, IL.
She was a multi-talented woman.
She was a good wife and mother. She
liked words probably more than many
English teachers. She
used her favorite show,
"The Wheel of Fortune"
to beat some highly
educated friends, and
you could not find a
more devoted baseball fan than Vi.
First, the White Sox (and the Yankees),
and then the Colorado Rockies, and
she owned more Bronco-orange outfits
than the football fans in the Westminster
neighborhood.
We would like to express our thanks
to all the people who visited, who
called and offered their support during
the last few weeks of her illness.
And, we thank the staff of the Center
at Northridge and Life Care Center of
Westminster for their dedication to Vi's
well-being and comfort. She will be
missed by all.
There will be no memorial and in lieu
of flowers, she wishes that contributions
in her memory and to honor her
daughter, Sandy, be made to the ALS
Association, Rocky Mtn. Chapter, 10855
Dover Street, Suite 500, Westminster,
CO, 80021, or the favorite charity of
your choice.
