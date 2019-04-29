Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet "Vi" Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Violet "Vi " Cooper went home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2019



Vi was born on September 29, 1933, growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, where she graduated South High School in 1951. She attended Kent State University earning her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She later achieved her Master's Degree from Case Western University.



Vi met the love of her life, Ronald W. Cooper, in Houston, Texas in 1974. They instantly fell in love and were married weeks after they met. As a married couple, they lived all over the country including Houston, Texas, Cleveland, Ohio, Sacramento, California, Hawaii, and Lakewood, Colorado.



They cherished Colorado and ultimately settled on calling Highlands Ranch, Colorado their home for many years.



Vi had a zest for life and loved living each day to the fullest. She enjoyed her career as a Journalist which included writing for several magazines and newspapers.



She treasured her family and friends greatly traveling often to spend time with them. Vi and Ron also enjoyed traveling locally and abroad together.



Vi adored her furry pets which included several dogs and cats over the years. She always had a black cat named "Charcoal."



Passionate about her Armenian heritage, Vi served on the board of Armenians of Colorado.



Vi also loved engaging in political discussions with others.



On Sundays, Vi could be found sitting next to Ron attending the First Presbyterian Church of Littleton, where they served as a Deacon couple for many years.



Vi is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ronald W. Cooper, stepson Eric Cooper (Lily), grandchildren William and Elizabeth, sister in law Audrey Bashian, niece Alison Bashian, nephews Jack Bashian (Veronica) and David Brown. She was the great aunt to Gordon, Nicholas, Claudia, Elizabeth, Eleanor, and Samuel.



A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Littleton located at 1609 West Littleton Blvd Littleton, CO 80120



In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church of Littleton, in Vi's honor, would be appreciated.



