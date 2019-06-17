Virginia Mae "Ginny" Ferarese

Service Information
Malesich And Shirey Funeral Home & Colorado Crematory
5701 Independence St
Arvada, CO
80002
(720)-242-6784
Obituary
Virginia Mae Ferarese (Ginny), beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, nana, sister, aunt and friend lost her battle with cancer May 4, 2019. Her husband Tony, and daughters Angela and Nicole were by her side. Ginny was 67 years old, a Colorado Native, and a long time resident of Littleton. There will be a celebration of life for Ginny Thursday June 20, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 am at Three Trees Chapel, 13416 W Arbor Pl, Littleton, Colorado 80127. https://www.coloradocrematory.com/?
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 17 to June 24, 2019
