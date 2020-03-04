The Lord called William C.
Starr, Jr. home on February
28th at the age of 85. He will be
greatly missed by his wife of 62
years Esther; his four daughters Carol
(Roger) Hutchison, Nancy (Todd)
Starr, Lisa (Ludwig) Lettau and Julie
(Mark) Beeler; his 12 grandchildren;
and his 13 great-grandchildren. Bill
was preceded in death by his daughter
Linda (Steve) Colucci, who he is
now joyously reunited with.
Bill was born on March 25, 1934 in
Pueblo. He met his wife when
they were teenagers, and both
attended CU Boulder; Bill
completed his degree at Univ. of Hawaii.
Bill's career with the U.S. Forest
Service took the family to several
western states, but they settled back
in Denver in 1976.
There will be a service at Phillips
United Methodist Church this Sat.,
March 7th at 5pm. Address is 1450 S.
Pierce St. in Lakewood.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020