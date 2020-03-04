Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. Starr, Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Lord called William C.

Starr, Jr. home on February

28th at the age of 85. He will be

greatly missed by his wife of 62

years Esther; his four daughters Carol

(Roger) Hutchison, Nancy (Todd)

Starr, Lisa (Ludwig) Lettau and Julie

(Mark) Beeler; his 12 grandchildren;

and his 13 great-grandchildren. Bill

was preceded in death by his daughter

Linda (Steve) Colucci, who he is

now joyously reunited with.



Bill was born on March 25, 1934 in

Pueblo. He met his wife when

they were teenagers, and both

attended CU Boulder; Bill

completed his degree at Univ. of Hawaii.

Bill's career with the U.S. Forest

Service took the family to several

western states, but they settled back

in Denver in 1976.



There will be a service at Phillips

United Methodist Church this Sat.,

March 7th at 5pm. Address is 1450 S.

