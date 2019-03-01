William David Schmidt

William David Schmidt, 76, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born in
Denver he was a son of the late William Adam and Marie Kuxhaus Schmidt.
Bill was a graduate of Lakewood High School, and attended the University of
Wyoming on a baseball scholarship. He proudly served in the USMC Reserves.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Patricia; daughter, Wendy (Jon) Baughman;
son, Casey (Dana) Schmidt; grandchildren, Jack, Ben, and Kate; and brother, Jack.
