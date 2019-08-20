William G. (Bill) Scott, of Arvada, Colorado

passed away quietly on Wednesday,

August 14, 2019 at the age of 86 in the

comfort of his own home with his loving

wife of over 50 years at his side. Bill is

survived by his wife Joyce, son Mark

Scott (Pam Scott), granddaughters Kate

Aschwege (Grant Aschwege), Margaret

Peine, great grandson Grayson William

Aschwege, sister Sara Scott (Jack Scott)

and preceded in death by his daughter

Kimberly Peine and sister Sandra

Reynolds. As a professional engineer in

Colorado, Bill was actively involved for

many years in the expansion of Colorado's

growing ski industry and later

become a principal and owner of one of

the most respected engineering firms

in Boulder Colorado. Bill was a loving

husband, supportive father, and the best

grandfather ever. He will be missed by

all but not forgotten. A graveside service

in memory of Bill was held on Wednesday,

August 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at The

Arvada Cemetery, 5581 Independence

St, Arvada, Colorado.