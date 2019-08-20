William G. (Bill) Scott, of Arvada, Colorado
passed away quietly on Wednesday,
August 14, 2019 at the age of 86 in the
comfort of his own home with his loving
wife of over 50 years at his side. Bill is
survived by his wife Joyce, son Mark
Scott (Pam Scott), granddaughters Kate
Aschwege (Grant Aschwege), Margaret
Peine, great grandson Grayson William
Aschwege, sister Sara Scott (Jack Scott)
and preceded in death by his daughter
Kimberly Peine and sister Sandra
Reynolds. As a professional engineer in
Colorado, Bill was actively involved for
many years in the expansion of Colorado's
growing ski industry and later
become a principal and owner of one of
the most respected engineering firms
in Boulder Colorado. Bill was a loving
husband, supportive father, and the best
grandfather ever. He will be missed by
all but not forgotten. A graveside service
in memory of Bill was held on Wednesday,
August 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at The
Arvada Cemetery, 5581 Independence
St, Arvada, Colorado.
