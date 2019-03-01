Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James Thrapp. View Sign

William "Bill" James Thrapp,

a cheerful world traveler, died

on Valentine's Day (February

14, 2019) at Lutheran Hospice

in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

The 92-year-old, originally

from Santa Rosa, CA, lived

with his wife of 59 years, Lois Thrapp

in Arvada, CO. The home was filled

with God, family, pets & his train set

(that took up an entire room). Bill

served as a cook in World War II and

Korea before becoming an accountant

for the Northwest Pacific Railroad &

data analysist for the City and County

of Denver. Bill and Lois traveled

to 12+ countries including

places like Ireland, South

Korea & Africa.

William is survived by his

wife Lois, his son Michael

Thrapp of Arvada, his daughter

Sandra Thrapp of Longmont and

grandchildren Andy, Lynn, Jacki,

Sarah and Kristi.

A funeral is scheduled for February

28th at 10:30 a.m. at the St Anselm

Church in Anselmo NE. All are welcome

to attend and celebrate William's

life. William "Bill" James Thrapp,a cheerful world traveler, diedon Valentine's Day (February14, 2019) at Lutheran Hospicein Wheat Ridge, Colorado.The 92-year-old, originallyfrom Santa Rosa, CA, livedwith his wife of 59 years, Lois Thrappin Arvada, CO. The home was filledwith God, family, pets & his train set(that took up an entire room). Billserved as a cook in World War II andKorea before becoming an accountantfor the Northwest Pacific Railroad &data analysist for the City and Countyof Denver. Bill and Lois traveledto 12+ countries includingplaces like Ireland, SouthKorea & Africa.William is survived by hiswife Lois, his son MichaelThrapp of Arvada, his daughterSandra Thrapp of Longmont andgrandchildren Andy, Lynn, Jacki,Sarah and Kristi.A funeral is scheduled for February28th at 10:30 a.m. at the St AnselmChurch in Anselmo NE. All are welcometo attend and celebrate William'slife. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close