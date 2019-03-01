William "Bill" James Thrapp,
|
a cheerful world traveler, died
on Valentine's Day (February
14, 2019) at Lutheran Hospice
in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
The 92-year-old, originally
from Santa Rosa, CA, lived
with his wife of 59 years, Lois Thrapp
in Arvada, CO. The home was filled
with God, family, pets & his train set
(that took up an entire room). Bill
served as a cook in World War II and
Korea before becoming an accountant
for the Northwest Pacific Railroad &
data analysist for the City and County
of Denver. Bill and Lois traveled
to 12+ countries including
places like Ireland, South
Korea & Africa.
William is survived by his
wife Lois, his son Michael
Thrapp of Arvada, his daughter
Sandra Thrapp of Longmont and
grandchildren Andy, Lynn, Jacki,
Sarah and Kristi.
A funeral is scheduled for February
28th at 10:30 a.m. at the St Anselm
Church in Anselmo NE. All are welcome
to attend and celebrate William's
life.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2019