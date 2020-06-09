William Kopatich
William Kopatich died on May 4, 2020 from pneumonia in Tucson, Arizona. He grew up in Colorado. He was a graduate of Littleton High School. He settled in the Littleton area after his years of service in the Coast Guard. He worked as an engineer in the Denver area for many years. Later in his life, he moved to Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his devoted wife, brothers Ken Kopatich (JoEllen) and Marty Kopatich (Joyce), his loving daughters, his son-in-law, his granddaughter, and a large extended family. He enjoyed playing golf and was a loyal Broncos fan. He appreciated nature and recognized God in all living things. He will be remembered for this, along with his winning smile, his quiet confidence in dealing with others, and for his excellent engineering and management skills.

Published in Colorado Community Media from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.
