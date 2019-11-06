August (Augie) William Swanson
(May 16, 1934-Oct. 29, 2019) was born
to Carl A. and Ruby Swanson. He was
predeceased by his wife of 56 years,
Nancy Caroline (Lundgren) Swanson.
He graduated from Waukegan
High School then graduated from
South Dakota State College with a
degree in Mechanical Engineering in
1957. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the
Army and then worked for Manville
Corporation until he retired. He
enjoyed family vacations (especially
in Hawaii), reading (especially the
Bible) golfing, dancing, walking, eating
out and spending time with the
love of his life, Nancy.
He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
He was active with the Milford, NH
Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses,
the Morrisville, VT Congregation of
Jehovah's Witnesses and attended
the Castle Rock, CO Congregation of
Jehovah's Witnesses.
Augie and Nancy's children are Karen
Lynn Fredrickson, married to Peter
H. Fredrickson; Susan Gail Stark,
married to Robert E. Stark; William
August Swanson, married to Marie
Swanson; Andrew
David Swanson,
married to Dajana
Swanson; and Craig
Raymond Swanson
(deceased).
Augie and Nancy's
grandchildren are
William August
Swanson, Jr., Nathan Ray Fredrickson;
Kristy Lynn Stark, Michelle Sarah
Prunier, Kimberly Marie Barbour,
Tyler C. W. Swanson, Danica Caroline
Swanson and David V. Swanson and
their great-grandchildren are Jade
and Jasper Prunier; Riley and Jude
August Swanson and Malachi August
Barbour.
There will be visiting hours on
October 31, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to
8:00 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165
Brooklyn St., Morrisville, VT. Burial
will be at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in
Castle Rock, CO and a funeral service
to follow at the Wilton, NH Kingdom
Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Any
donations may be sent to JW.org.
Online condolences may be made
by visiting www.olingerandrews.
