Service Information Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel 407 Jerry Street Castle Rock , CO 80104 (303)-688-3191

August (Augie) William Swanson

(May 16, 1934-Oct. 29, 2019) was born

to Carl A. and Ruby Swanson. He was

predeceased by his wife of 56 years,

Nancy Caroline (Lundgren) Swanson.



He graduated from Waukegan

High School then graduated from

South Dakota State College with a

degree in Mechanical Engineering in

1957. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the

Army and then worked for Manville

Corporation until he retired. He

enjoyed family vacations (especially

in Hawaii), reading (especially the

Bible) golfing, dancing, walking, eating

out and spending time with the

love of his life, Nancy.



He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

He was active with the Milford, NH

Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses,

the Morrisville, VT Congregation of

Jehovah's Witnesses and attended

the Castle Rock, CO Congregation of

Jehovah's Witnesses.



Augie and Nancy's children are Karen

Lynn Fredrickson, married to Peter

H. Fredrickson; Susan Gail Stark,

married to Robert E. Stark; William

August Swanson, married to Marie

Swanson; Andrew

David Swanson,

married to Dajana

Swanson; and Craig

Raymond Swanson

(deceased).

Augie and Nancy's

grandchildren are

William August

Swanson, Jr., Nathan Ray Fredrickson;

Kristy Lynn Stark, Michelle Sarah

Prunier, Kimberly Marie Barbour,

Tyler C. W. Swanson, Danica Caroline

Swanson and David V. Swanson and

their great-grandchildren are Jade

and Jasper Prunier; Riley and Jude

August Swanson and Malachi August

Barbour.



There will be visiting hours on

October 31, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to

8:00 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165

Brooklyn St., Morrisville, VT. Burial

will be at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in

Castle Rock, CO and a funeral service

to follow at the Wilton, NH Kingdom

Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Any

donations may be sent to

Online condolences may be made

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.olingerandrews.

