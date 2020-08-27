1/1
Wilma Mary Gleason
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Mary Gleason
03/15/1940 - 08/14/2020

Wilma Mary (Beers) Gleason born March 15, 1940, in Goodwater, MO passed away at home in Englewood, CO August 14, 2020. While she grew up in Sullivan, MO, she had been a resident of Englewood for more than 60 years. She attended many of the Pentecostal Churches in the area over the years. She had given her life to Christ as a teenager in a small church in Sullivan, MO. She had a great love and skill for traditional hand crafts from quilting, crocheting and embroidery to painting on both canvas and ornaments. Additionally she took great pride and joy in her garden and flowers. She was also a self-taught musician playing the guitar, accordion, organ, and piano.

She is survived by her son Regan Gleason of Englewood, CO; daughter Debbie Jo Eichenlaub (Frank) and their two daughters Michaela and Kailey of Highlands Ranch, CO; and daughter Darla Joan Gress (Joseph) and their two daughters Brianna and Addison of Broomfield, CO; Brothers Jerry Beers and Earl Beers of Washington, MO and Sister Hazel Crowder of Sullivan as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in Missouri.

She was proceeded in death by her husband of 42 years Eugene H. Gleason, as well as, her parents Lloyd and Beulah (Gilliam) Beers, brothers Lee Roy, Ed, and Vernon and sisters Pauline, Erma, Shirley, and Delores.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved