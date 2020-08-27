Wilma Mary Gleason

03/15/1940 - 08/14/2020



Wilma Mary (Beers) Gleason born March 15, 1940, in Goodwater, MO passed away at home in Englewood, CO August 14, 2020. While she grew up in Sullivan, MO, she had been a resident of Englewood for more than 60 years. She attended many of the Pentecostal Churches in the area over the years. She had given her life to Christ as a teenager in a small church in Sullivan, MO. She had a great love and skill for traditional hand crafts from quilting, crocheting and embroidery to painting on both canvas and ornaments. Additionally she took great pride and joy in her garden and flowers. She was also a self-taught musician playing the guitar, accordion, organ, and piano.



She is survived by her son Regan Gleason of Englewood, CO; daughter Debbie Jo Eichenlaub (Frank) and their two daughters Michaela and Kailey of Highlands Ranch, CO; and daughter Darla Joan Gress (Joseph) and their two daughters Brianna and Addison of Broomfield, CO; Brothers Jerry Beers and Earl Beers of Washington, MO and Sister Hazel Crowder of Sullivan as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in Missouri.



She was proceeded in death by her husband of 42 years Eugene H. Gleason, as well as, her parents Lloyd and Beulah (Gilliam) Beers, brothers Lee Roy, Ed, and Vernon and sisters Pauline, Erma, Shirley, and Delores.



