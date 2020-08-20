Yvette Sample joined her husband Bill in heaven early on Monday, August 10. She was born in Sweetwater, Tennessee in November 1931 and married the love of her life in February 1950. As a military wife, Yvette travelled the world with Bill and their kids, with assignments in England, the Philippines, Turkey, and throughout the United States. The family settled in Castle Rock in 1971, where Bill enjoyed a second career as a junior high school teacher and Yvette made many deep, long-lasting friendships. In retirement, Bill and Yvette travelled the country, and especially the west, as long as they were able. Yvette is survived by her sister Frankie and brother J.L. (and wife Helen), children William (and wife Merry) and Lela (and husband Wilfredo), her granddaughter Sonja (and husband Robbie) and her great-grandchildren Kirsten and Ryan, all of whom she loved and they loved in turn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store