Yvonne Anderson, 83, of
Arvada, Colorado, passed
away January 21, 2020. She
was born in Phoenix, AZ on
November 17, 1936 to Calvin
F. Hammond and Thelma V.
(Gates) Hammond. She grew
up with three brothers and one sister
in Denver, Colorado. Yvonne attended
Wheat Ridge High School and attended
Colorado Women's College before marrying
John E. Anderson, her high school
sweetheart, on June 26, 1954. They
resided in Arvada, CO where John built
homes and Yvonne was an extraordinary
homemaker, antique dealer, and
retired from Disney Radio and The
Disney Store. She was a member of the
Daughters of the American Revolution,
Colorado Mouse Club, and Sloan's
Lake Community Church. Yvonne
had a passion for: anything Disney
(especially annual trips to Disneyland
with the family), collecting Disneyana
and antiques with John, caring for
her family, socializing with
friends, cooking, baking,
flower gardening, and knitting.
She was survived by her
husband, John E. Anderson
of Arvada, her children: Kim
and Don Pipkin of Centennial, CO,
John and Janet Anderson of Arvada, Jim
Anderson of Arvada, her grandchildren:
Jami Anderson, Amber McClain, Keith
Pipkin, Ryan Pipkin, John Pipkin, her 13
great-grandchildren, and one greatgreat-
grandson to be born in April.
Celebration of Life will be held at
1:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020
at Altitude Church, 7135 W. 68th Ave.,
Arvada, CO, 80003. Flowers may be sent
to the church only on the morning of
Saturday February 1st.
To leave an online condolence to
the family, please visit our website at
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/
obituaries/wheat-ridge-co/yvonneanderson
