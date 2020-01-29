Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne Anderson, 83, of

Arvada, Colorado, passed

away January 21, 2020. She

was born in Phoenix, AZ on

November 17, 1936 to Calvin

F. Hammond and Thelma V.

(Gates) Hammond. She grew

up with three brothers and one sister

in Denver, Colorado. Yvonne attended

Wheat Ridge High School and attended

Colorado Women's College before marrying

John E. Anderson, her high school

sweetheart, on June 26, 1954. They

resided in Arvada, CO where John built

homes and Yvonne was an extraordinary

homemaker, antique dealer, and

retired from Disney Radio and The

Disney Store. She was a member of the

Daughters of the American Revolution,

Colorado Mouse Club, and Sloan's

Lake Community Church. Yvonne

had a passion for: anything Disney

(especially annual trips to Disneyland

with the family), collecting Disneyana

and antiques with John, caring for

her family, socializing with

friends, cooking, baking,

flower gardening, and knitting.

She was survived by her

husband, John E. Anderson

of Arvada, her children: Kim

and Don Pipkin of Centennial, CO,

John and Janet Anderson of Arvada, Jim

Anderson of Arvada, her grandchildren:

Jami Anderson, Amber McClain, Keith

Pipkin, Ryan Pipkin, John Pipkin, her 13

great-grandchildren, and one greatgreat-

grandson to be born in April.



Celebration of Life will be held at

1:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020

at Altitude Church, 7135 W. 68th Ave.,

Arvada, CO, 80003. Flowers may be sent

to the church only on the morning of

Saturday February 1st.



To leave an online condolence to

the family, please visit our website at

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/

-anderson Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020

