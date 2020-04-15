|
"I had a dream that I was awake and I woke up to find myself asleep" Stan Laurel Brista Mae Medford passed away peacefully at her home in Longmont, Colorado on Saturday, March 28, 2020, thus ending her final performance on this earth at the young age of 47. Brista Mae made her initial debut as Franklin Pierce Medford IV on March 13, 1973 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. At age 8 she moved to Colorado where she became involved in theater and acting, and over the years continued to perform in community theatres throughout the Boulder area. While she loved drama, comedy and impersonation is where she really shined. Recently, Brista Mae introduced her "call-in" radio show (KFPM) to provide community support with a sense of humor and answer questions from listeners and adoring fans. Playing many characters over her 47 years (Frank, Frankie, and Pierce), she chose her final character's name, Brista Mae, from a suggestion given to her by an understudy. She felt it captured both her brother and sister attributes for her sisters and embodied who she truly felt she was. Brista Mae was a sensitive and eccentric homebody who found comfort in friends, family, fine dining, YouTube videos, and old movies, especially "Laurel and Hardy". Loved by many, Brista Mae's "exit stage left" was preceded by her parents, Franklin Pierce Medford III and Darlene Rhyne Medford-Redden and her grandparents Franklin and Lydia Medford, and Paul and Faye Rhyne. But the show must go on, so the understudies left to ensure Brista's legacy are her loving sisters, Robin Medford White-McCrary (with Kirby McCrary) and Renay Medford Hannon; her nieces Sierra White Marrero and Caleigh Haverland; her great nephew Tyler Evans and great niece Taylor Evans; her beloved Aunt Kelly Rhyne Berner; and a most loving and loyal supporting cast of friends. Due to current circumstances, Brista Mae will be celebrated for her lifetime of achievements at a later time and place to be announced by her sisters. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Apr. 15, 2020