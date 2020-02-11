Home

Bonnie was born in Lafayette to Tom and Iva Morton. After high school Bonnie graduated from Parks Business School. When not raising her two children she was busy with church and community events, reading, travel, camping, playing cards and crafts. Red Feather Lakes cabins were her special place teaching all the kids to play games and cherish the outdoors. Bonnie spent 76 happy years in Lafayette before moving to Loveland becoming an active member of the Good Samaritan Society. Bonnie's marriage of 57 years to Jim Parker was an inspiration to all. He proceeded her in Death in 2005. Bonnie is survived by her son, Tom (Laurel), daughter Diane (Rod) Hansen, Grandchildren Ivan Hansen, Libby (Duane) Hagen Greatgrandchildren Ellory, Parker and Gilbert. Graveside service at Lafayette Cemetery Wed. Feb. 12, 11:30. Reception at Lafayette VFW following service. In lieu of flowers donations should go to Loveland Loves to Read in care of Friends of the Loveland Public Library 300 N Adams, Loveland, CO 80537. Please see full obituary at www.allnuttloveland.com
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Feb. 11, 2020
