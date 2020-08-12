Veteran of the U.S. Army and Funeral Director Carl J. Erlinger, Born on February 3rd, 1953 in East. St. Louis, Illinois passed away peacefully on Friday July 24th, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Husband of Mauricia Estela Erlinger living in Tucson, AZ. Father of Kelly Sonsoucie (Erlinger), Husband John Sonsoucie living in Swansea, Illinois. Carl Christopher Erlinger, Wife Alisha Erlinger living in Smithton, Illinois. Stepfather of Salvador Nava, Wife Mariela Gasca Lopez living in Fort Lupton, Colorado. Grandfather of Kennedy Sonsoucie and Nick Reimler of San Marcos, Texas. Allison Erlinger living in Smithton, Illinois. Kyle Erlinger living in Topeka, Kansas, and Andrew Nava Gasca living in Fort Lupton, Colorado. Carl had many cousins, aunts and uncles. Carl was a kind and very honest man who cared and looked out for those who cared for him. He was a perfectionist when it came to himself and for other people and their families, He knew how to make them Laugh, Smile and feel comfortable in a way people felt safe. The pets he had through out the years he cared for them and was always buying them treats and making them feel like part of the family 365 days a year and they all loved him very much and protected him till his last moments. Mr. Erlinger in the 1970's was Co-owner of State-Way Ambulance Service. After many years he decided to open Carl Erlinger Ambulance Service for 13 years. Attended Mortuary School at Forest Park Community College in St. Louis, Missouri. Obtained his MO Funeral Director License, Went to work at Alexander and Sons on Rock Road St. Louis, Missouri. In 1984 moved to Tucson AZ as Funeral Director at East Lawn Mortuary Tucson SCT. In 1987 moved to Denver Colorado worked at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Unit 1. He opened his first Funeral Home, Avalon Funeral Home Lafayette CO, in 1987 opened his second Funeral Home. Erlinger Funeral & Cremation located in Fort Lupton CO and in 1998 opened Rose Cremation Society, Denver, CO. In 2018 he and his wife Estela opened Lopez Funeral Home, Aurora Colorado. In December 2018 He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer until his death. Even though at the end it was hard for him he stayed strong and kept his mind positive and with good care he was able to be at peace. Funeral Service will be at Valhalla Mortuary Chapel with Inurnment Cemetery.

