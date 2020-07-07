1/1
Cheryl Lynne Szalaj
Cheryl Lynne Szalaj, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 of natural causes.

She graduated from Kent State University and received her Masters in Teaching. That led to her teaching for Boulder Valley School District for 42 years in elementary education, most students knew her from Louisville Elementary School. She had a huge positive impact on many students, some of whom she still kept in touch with later in their adult lives.

Cheryl loved her family with all her heart and she loved spending time with all of them, especially the family dog, Champ. She loved reading on her porch every morning and loved watching those Colorado sunsets from her beautiful backyard with her husband, Thomas. She just recently celebrated her 70th birthday with her loved ones.

She was a kind, loving, funny, spunky, thoughtful devoted wife, mother, friend and teacher. She will be missed immensely by all those who loved and cared about her.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Szalaj; her two daughters, JamieLee (Mike) Parker and Roxanne (Cassidy) Lear. Cheryl is preceded in death, and now reunited, with her daughter, Renee Szalaj.

Viewing will be held at Darrell Howe Mortuary Friday from 10am to 12pm and directly to Louisville Cemetery for the burial ceremony.

You can send any donations or memorial contributions to the Szalaj Family at: https://gf.me/u/ydp6vs

Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518
