Longtime Lafayette, Colorado resident Daniel "Dan" Leszcynski, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dan lived 22 years with joy and passion in the face of his illness. He was 63 years old. Dan was born July 7, 1955 in Spring Valley, Illinois, the son of Gertrude (Rocknowski) and Stanley Leszcynski. He grew up in Spring Valley and Peru, Illinois. Dan attended the St. Bede Academy in Peru and graduated with the class of 1973. In March, 1974, Dan was united in marriage Kathleen Ruda in Ottawa, Illinois. They would renew their wedding vows at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Peru, Illinois on January 25, 1977. The couple was blessed with two children, Sarah and Jason. The couple moved to Denver where Dan attended Metro State and received his bachelor's degree in 1983. He began his career with the National Weather Service working in their Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Limon, Colorado, and Springfield, Illinois offices before transferring to the Denver-Boulder office. He retired in 2014 after working as a meteorologist, I.M.E.T that spanned 30 years. He received numerous accommodations for training manuals he kept updated and for his work in the field at multiple wildfire sites. He was most proud of the assistance he provided to the firefighters at the Mesa Verde incident. Dan loved being outdoors and was always attuned to the weather. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed watching the British television series Monty Python. He also enjoyed hiking, softball and cross country skiing, particularly at the Breckenridge Nordic Center. He had a love for Spam and enjoyed listening to music, especially The Eagles. Preceding Dan in death were his parents, Gertrude and Stanley. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Kathy, of their home in Lafayette, his daughter Sarah Black and her husband Stephen of Aurora, Colorado, and his son Jason Leszcynski of Lafayette. Dan is survived by one brother Laurence Leszcynski of Chicago and his nephew Steven Leszcynski of Huntsville, Alabama. Also surviving his sister-in-law's Ann Lunde-Denton and her husband Bill, Nancy Ruda and her husband Ron, Susan Ruda and her husband Bud, brother-in-law Anthony Ruda and his wife Leslie. Dan is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and many special co-workers and friends. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, March 13, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Darrell Howe Mortuary in Lafayette, with a rosary being said at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, March 14, at 10:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette. A reception "Party" will follow the mass in the church hall. ALL ARE WELCOME In lieu of flowers at the service, the family asks that memorials be made in Dan's name to the Supplemental Needs Fund for Jason Leszcynski, c/o Edward Jones, Ryan Maskewitz, 300 S Public Rd Unit 104, Lafayette, Colorado 80026. If co-workers and friends are unable to attend the service, Kathy invites you to contact her at her home. Friends may share condolences online with the family at www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Mar. 13, 2019