|
|
FAITH, FAMILY, FRIENDS and COMMUNITY are words that aptly describe Dave Ferguson's "Ferg or Fergie" life. David Ferguson "Fergie" was born on December 10, 1928 to William and Gertrude Ferguson in Louisville, CO. His early years were spent in coal camps in the area. Ferg was a lifelong resident of Louisville. Ferg graduated from Louisville High School in 1946 and joined the Marines. After his service, he went to the University of Northern Colorado where he got his Industrial Arts Degree and later his teaching certificate. Ferg married Dorothy Anne LaSalle in 1951. They were married for 58 years. Dot and Ferg had six children Dan (Bev), Dave (Linda), Dean (Nancy), Doreen (Bryan), Doug (Kim) and Dale (Patty). He had 19 grandkids and 25 great grandkids. He also had 4 nephews and one niece. His golden years were blessed by spending time with his companion, Cheryl Ferrari. His family was very, very important to him and he loved how everyone was so close and supportive. He raised his family in the home he and his father-in-law built. He also built his dream cabin with help from his sons, son-in-law and father-in-law. His faith was strong and unwavering. He and Dot brought up the kids in the Catholic faith, sent them to Catholic school and never missed Mass on Sunday. He said his rosary daily, carried it with him constantly, had his medals around his neck and in every vehicle he owned or rode in. Prayers were always said before meals. Ferg worked at Rocky Flats for 15 years but quit to follow his dream of becoming a teacher. He taught at Cole Junior High and Manual High School in Denver for 25 years. He also had a second job bar tending for many years at The Three Coins and the Blue Parrot restaurants. Ferg was heavily involved in the community. He coached his sons in little league football and baseball for 15 years. He was a volunteer fireman with the city for 15 years. He was a Boy Scout leader for 32 years. All 5 of his sons are Eagle scouts. He volunteered at the Louisville Historical Society for over 20 years. He was also a commentator at St. Louis Church for many years. He gave blood at Bonfils Blood Bank every 8 weeks for 67 years. At least 4 of his grandsons have or are still donating blood. He volunteered at Bingo weekly. He received the City of Louisville Pioneer Award. He loved to fish and tied his own flys. He played golf every Monday until he couldn't. He was very proud in 2011 when he got his "hole in one" at 83 years old. He visited the casino in Black Hawk at least twice a week with his buddy Johnny. He loved his Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies. You'd find him at the Elks Lodge watching Bronco Games with his buddy Chris, friends and family every week. Ferg was honored in 1968 as Colorado's Hero of the Year. He was in a plane that was searching for 6 men from Louisville whose plane had gone down. His search and rescue plane crashed and Ferg saved the pilot's life. We will all miss his red explorer going down the street. It was easily recognized by all the Marine Corp stickers which covered the rear and side windows. He was a man of integrity and honor, generous to a fault, never met a stranger and had quite the sense of humor. Everyone loved his stories from growing up in Louisville. Ferg's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, CO. Reception will follow at the Louisville Elks Lodge. Donations in his honor can be made to: Louisville Historical Commission 749 Main Street Louisville, CO 80027
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Feb. 26, 2020