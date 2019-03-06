Home

David Rippeth passed away on February 28, 2019 in Monte Vista, Colorado.

David was born in Kimberly, Nevada, on Oct 4, 1948.

He spent most of his childhood in the Superior and Louisville area. He joined the Marines in 1968 and served with the 1st Marines, doing two tours in Vietnam.

David is survived by one daughter, Stacey Grisham; two brothers: James Rippeth, and Allen Rippeth, four sisters Gladys Winters (Ralph), Geraldine Dahl (Ron), Kathleen Dahl and Susan Knapp (Jeff). He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard Rippeth and Josephine (Emblanc) Rippeth and brother Thomas Rippeth. Services will be held at later date.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Mar. 6, 2019
