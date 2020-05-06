Eloner Irene Fabbri passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home in Lafayette, CO. She was 94 years old. Eloner was born July 29, 1925, to Glen and Verda Stithem in Palco, Kansas. She was baptized at the age of 11 at a Baptist church in Silvis, Illinois. She worked at ERC (Electronic Trim) for 14 years, Ford Properties (real estate) for 7 years, and was a sales representative for Vienna Sausage for 2 years. She was an active member of the Moose International and attained the title of College of Regents and also Sons of Italy, attaining title of Mistress of Ceremony. She is survived by her children: Larry G. Allen of Pagosa, Lance M. Allen of Cedar Hills, UT, and Linda M. Kleidosty of Meridan, KS; 8 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; 7 step-great-grandchildren; and many extended family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 husbands: Leo M. Allen and Albert A. Fabbri; and a grandson: John. Visitation will be held at Hood Mortuary 2017 Eagle Dr. Pagosa Springs, on Monday, April 27 from 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10 am, at Crossroads Fellowship, 1044 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, and burial will follow at Hilltop Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Moose Heart, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, Illinois 60539, (630) 966-2200, http://www. moosecharities.org/ ways-to-give/.

