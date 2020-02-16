|
|
Emiel Ysebaert, 92, a former Louisville, Colo., resident, died Jan. 29, 2020, in Barboursville, Va. He was born May 30, 1927, to Joseph and Germana (Bayens) Ysebaert in Ghent, Belgium. On Sept. 6, 1947, he married Agnes Goethals in Belgium. The couple immigrated to the United States in 1949. He was employed with Bell Laboratories for more than 30 years. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, Colo. He is survived by his wife, Agnes, of Virginia; three sons, David Ysebaert and his wife, Kim, of Texas; John Ysebaert and his wife, Kelly, of Wyoming; and James Ysebaert and his wife, Kathleen, of Colorado; three daughters, Joan and her husband, Larry Baumgardner, of Virginia; Mary and her husband, Kevin Pierce, of Nebraska; and Linda and her husband, Joe Mayfield, of California; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. No service is planned at this time.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Feb. 16, 2020