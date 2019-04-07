|
|
Evonne "Duke" Damiana passed away on April 1, 2019. She was 91 years old. Evonne was born in Broomfield, CO to Eva and Carl Archer who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Carl Archer Jr., and half sister, Sheila Archer. Evonne was married to Bob Damiana who passed away in 1980 after 33 and a half years of marriage. She is survived by two sons, Gary (Jean Ann) and David, a granddaughter Robin, grandson Luke (Ambery), and one great granddaughter Paige Damiana and one great grandson Kain Damiana. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Apr. 7, 2019