Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evonne Damiana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evonne Damiana

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evonne Damiana Obituary
Evonne "Duke" Damiana passed away on April 1, 2019. She was 91 years old. Evonne was born in Broomfield, CO to Eva and Carl Archer who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Carl Archer Jr., and half sister, Sheila Archer. Evonne was married to Bob Damiana who passed away in 1980 after 33 and a half years of marriage. She is survived by two sons, Gary (Jean Ann) and David, a granddaughter Robin, grandson Luke (Ambery), and one great granddaughter Paige Damiana and one great grandson Kain Damiana. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.