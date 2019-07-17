|
|
Florence Ellen (Suzi) Hammer was born in Omaha, Nebraska on October 5, 1927 and passed away on June 27, 2019. Suzi graduated with honors from Bemidji State Teacher's Collage (Bemidji State University) and married her collage sweetheart, Lewis Dale Hammer, Sept 2, 1950. Suzi & Lew were married for 65 years when Lew passed away in 2015. Suzi was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She played golf into her 80's with her son & grandsons, and was always up for a glass of wine and a game of Scrabble. Her dinner rolls and coconut cake were legendary, and her handmade, personal graduation quilts for each of her grandchildren will be cherish for years. She was a dedicated 4-H leader, sewed prom and bridesmaid dresses for her daughters, and cheered for Tim's many football, basketball, and baseball games. Suzi will be missed and loved always by her family and friends. She is survived by their 4 children: Holly (Kevin) Dout; Lea (Tom) McSherry; Nancy (Phil) Mitchell; Tim (Lori) Hammer; 16 grandchildren & 23 great-grandchildren. Suzi's family will hold a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The (alz.org).
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on July 17, 2019