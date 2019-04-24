|
On Saturday March 23rd, 2019, Gail Ann Shepherd, passed away at the age of 73. Gail was born on October 12, 1945, in Denver, CO to Walter (Blackie) and Viola Morrison. Gail graduated from Westminster High School in 1963. She married Gary Shepherd in 1966. She raised four sons, Shad, Brad, Sean and Seth. While working and raising her boys, she received both her bachelor's and, in 1979, her master's degrees from Colorado State University. Mrs. Shepherd was a lifelong educator. She began her career teaching English as a second language for non-profit organizations and then taught English in public schools. She retired from Ranum High School in 2009. Mrs. Shepherd loved her family and especially enjoyed family parties, family trips and spending time with her grandchildren. Gail was always on the go. She enjoyed seeing movies with friends, participating in support and yoga groups, and driving throughout Denver for sales and restaurants. Gail was known as a hardworking, lively, independent, and generous person. Mrs. Shepherd passed peacefully at her home in Lafayette, CO. She lived in Colorado all of her life and in Lafayette for nearly 40 years. She truly appreciated all the visits from family and friends in her last weeks. Mrs. Shepherd was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David. She is survived by her four sons and their families. Shad and his wife Jody and their sons Cole and Brody from Denver. Brad and his wife Stephanie and their son Sam and daughter Cecelia from Denver. Sean and his wife Gena and their son Sol and daughter Claire from Salida and Seth and his wife Kylie and their son MacKeen from Dacono. She is also survived by her brother John and his wife Marcie of Westminster. As well as many cousins, nephews and a niece. A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. April 20th, 2019 at the Redeemer Temple on 3701 W. 64th Avenue, Arvada, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gail Shepherd's name to the Good Samaritan Foundation in Lafayette.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Apr. 24, 2019