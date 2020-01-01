|
|
Jim was born to Max Willette and Nancy (Mangan) Willette on September 23, 1946. He grew up in Falls Church, VA, attended O'Connell High School and graduated with a B.S. degree from George Mason College in Fairfax, VA. He lived in Fredericksburg, VA before moving to Louisville, CO, in 1985. Jim was a retired Requirements Analyst in the computer industry and was recently honored for 30 years of service as a member of SHARE, a volunteer computer user group. Jim also proudly served his country as a Sailor in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1972. He married Diane Sweeney on August 31,1968. They were married for 51 years before his passing. Jim loved computers and writing. He enjoyed the whole range of computer-related pursuits: software, hardware, machine-human interface, storage, processes, analysis, and the big picture that includes it all. He wrote both fiction and non-fiction, and was interested in the process of writing. He liked to take walks, listen to music - especially Irish music - and to read. He loved analyzing ideas and learning something new. He read all kinds of books, but particularly liked science fiction. He had a very dry sense of humor and a great wit, loving puns and other forms of humorous word play. His love was quiet but deep, for both family and friends. His passing has left a hole in many, many hearts. Jim is survived by his wife, Diane; children Jay Willette (Jen), Mark Willette, and Matt Willette (Hawna); siblings Marian Cannell (Tim), Pat Lachman (Charlie), Barbara Willette, Virginia Willette-Green (Mark), Phil Willette (Kate), and Terry Witt (Walter); grandchildren Bekah Willette, Abby Willette, Rachel Willette, and Xander Willette; and many nieces and nephews. A wake will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 7-9PM at Crist Mortuary in Boulder. A committal service with military honors will be held the next day, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Jan. 1, 2020