Jeffery Shellhamer

Jeffery L. Shellhamer, beloved father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 25, 2020 in Longmont, Colorado at the age of 70. He was born on December 29, 1949 to Jack and Betty (Stein) Shellhamer of Eastlake, Ohio. Jeffery grew up and attended schools in Eastlake, where he was an accomplished athlete playing little league baseball and boxing at the local gym. After graduating from North High School in 1968, Jeff enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was an Honor Graduate from Technical Training School, achieved the rank of Sergeant, worked on Aircraft Inertial and Radio Navigation Systems, and served a tour of duty in Vietnam during the height of the war. While stationed at Tan Son Nhut Air Base, he met the future mother of his children, a lovely young lady named Sandy, who he fell in love with and later spent every dollar he had to bring to the USA. Jeff used his Air Force training, education, and experience to build a civilian career as a software engineer, starting as a technician for Texas Instruments in Cleveland, Ohio in 1972, and then moving his young family to Longmont, Colorado in 1978 to accept a position with Storage Technology Corporation. Jeffery worked in the high tech industry in Colorado for over 41 years, as a highly respected, brilliant and ingenious engineer. He garnered two United States Patents as an Architect at Dot Hill Systems in Longmont, Colorado and ultimately retired as a Principal Engineer from Seagate Technology in 2019. Jeffery had a passion for cars, spending much of his free time repairing any old car he could get his hands on, and ultimately owning more than 70 different vehicles over his lifetime. He also enjoyed rock 'n roll music, woodworking, power tools and engines, and any little gadget that challenged his brain. Jeffery also had a love for dogs, and laid Bogie, Tasia, and Max all to rest. Family and friends were extremely important in his life, tough as nails and smart as a whip, he was known by many as "The Hammer"; his motto in life was "work hard, play hard" and he always enjoyed socializing with friends and gatherings with his family. Jeff is survived by a host of family that includes his wonderful dog, Frisco; loving children, Lisa Marie Straight of Wheat Ridge, CO; Michael James Shellhamer (Christy) of Colorado Springs, CO; precious grandchildren, Ty, Isabelle, Anna, and Emily; siblings, Carole Fulton of Painesville, OH; Suzy Grabner (Jerry) of Willoughby Hills, OH; nieces Melissa Michaud (Alex) of Denver, CO; Maria Grabner of Cleveland, OH; nephew Daniel Grabner of Willoughby Hills, OH; as well as two amazing Ex-Wives (Sandy of Westminster, CO; Laura of Longmont, CO) and many magnificent friends. In addition to his parents, Jeffery was preceded in death by granddaughter, April Shellhamer. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will take place at 1pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Howe Mortuary Chapel, 439 Coffman Street, Longmont, Colorado, followed by a reception. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeffery's life. RSVP via text or phone call to Mike Shellhamer @ 281-904-2536 so we can ensure the event is compliant with current COVID restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store