Jack Adams of Erie, CO was welcomed into God's kingdom on November 18, 2020, surrounded by family, after a difficult but courageous struggle with dementia and Parkinson's disease. Jack was born in Minneapolis, MN on June 7, 1945 to Estelle (Fisher) and John Guinney Adams Sr. He grew up in Richfield, MN with his brother and three sisters. His childhood passions were hockey, baseball, and especially golf... a sport that he would play for the rest of his life. Jack graduated from Benilde High School in 1963, then attended the University of Minnesota. While in college he met the love of his life, Sharon (Tkach). During a brief lapse in Jack's college admission he was drafted into the U.S Army to fight in the Vietnam War. Jack & Sharon married on April 6, 1968, the day before he shipped off to basic training. His Army service was exemplary; as a member of the 25th Infantry "Tropic Lightning", he achieved the rank of Staff Sgt., was awarded the Air Medal and two Bronze Stars, and was the head of the NCO Club. After Jack's safe return from combat, he completed his bachelor's degree in business and worked for various banks around the Twin Cities area, then obtained certification as a Chartered Financial Analyst. Sharon gave birth to his first son - John III - in 1974 and his second son - Luke - in 1977. In 1981 Jack accepted a position as a vice president for a subsidiary of Colorado National Bank, and relocated his family to the Denver area, eventually settling in the town of Parker. He and his family became active members of The Pinery Country Club community and with Ave Maria Catholic Church. Jack golfed at The Pinery every day that the weather would allow, and made several lifelong friends along the way. He was also heavily involved in his sons' education and extracurricular activities, be it teaching John the mechanics of a great golf swing, coaching Luke's baseball team, or flying down the ski slopes with both of them. Upon Jack's retirement in 2003, he and Sharon relocated to Peoria, AZ. As members of the Westbrook Village retirement community, Jack enjoyed year-round golfing while Sharon did her daily water aerobics and lounged in the sun afterwards. He was grateful for the fact that on top of meeting many new friends in Westbrook Village, several of his old friends from The Pinery also had relocated there. But after living-out several of their Golden Years dreams in Peoria, in 2013 Sharon was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Given 3 months to live, she courageously battled to not only witness hers and Jack's first grandson's birth in 2014, but also the birth of their granddaughter in August 2016, and the couple's Golden Anniversary in April 2018 before her battle was finally lost. Grief-stricken, Jack lived his two remaining years with John and his family in Erie, CO. He became a member of the Lafayette VFW but wasn't able to visit the post frequently due to the rapid onset of dementia and an eventual Parkinson's diagnosis, which cruelly also kept him from being able to hit a golf ball anymore. His passion then became his grandchildren... he loved being around and playing with them every day, as well as supporting their soccer, baseball, swimming, and dance activities. As his condition advanced, he loved the attention that his in-home caregivers provided, and was grateful for their compassion and for the love of his family up until the very end. Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife Sharon and by his parents John Sr. & Estelle Adams. He is survived by his sons John (Danelle) Adams III of Erie, CO and Luke Adams of Centennial, CO, grandchildren John Adams IV ("Jack") and Brooke Adams, sisters Mary (Tom) Elliot of Mound, MN, Peggy (Richard) Sinclair of Crosslake, MN, and Joni (John) Weimelt of Lakeville, MN, and brother Tom (Juve) Adams of Coon Rapids, MN, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private funeral service and burial at Ft. Logan National Cemetery will be held on Friday November 27, 2020. Jack's family would like to ask that in lieu of sending flowers to please consider making a donation to The Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org to honor his memory. Isaiah 25:8 "He will swallow up death forever; and the Lord God will wipe away tears from all faces, and the reproach of his people he will take away from all the earth, for the Lord has spoken." Visit www.darrellhowemortuary.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store