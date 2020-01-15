|
Kevin Edward Lee, 41, former resident of Lafayette, CO, passed away on Dec 20, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK and was laid to rest in Woodward, OK on Dec 28, 2019. Kevin was born on Jan 8, 1978, in Huntsville, Alabama, the first of two children to Edward and Brenda Lee where Kevin's father was stationed in the Army. In his early years Kevin moved with his military family to Germany, Alabama, Virginia, and finally, to Colorado in 1991, where he developed a passion for the outdoors--hiking, camping, and skiing, a love of reading, and an enthusiasm for animated and deep discussions--especially on theology. Graduating from the University of Oklahoma in 2001 with a zoology degree, Kevin soon realized that his skills and passions were best suited to interacting with, influencing, and serving people. After living in Lafayette for several years, Kevin moved to Woodward, Oklahoma, where he met and married his wife Emily Smith on Oct 21, 2012. They lovingly blended their family as they each had a daughter, Marissa Lee and Madelynn Smith. Kevin and Emily grew the family with the birth of their daughters Mariah, who preceded him in death, and Marleigh Jo, who was born in 2014. During his working career, Kevin excelled as a car salesman, an AFLAC insurance agent, an assistant manager of a grocery store and a restaurant, an owner of a small lawn care business, and an Associate Pastor at the New Covenant Church in Woodward, OK. Most recently Kevin was an insurance agent for Health Markets and was known and valued highly for his knowledge of the industry and his ability to find clients better insurance at a lower cost. His successes were challenged by inner struggles; but he persevered with enthusiasm, focus, and determination. Kevin's greatest joy came from his genuine and sincere love and passion for God, for his family, and for other people. He loved going on mission trips to share God's word, traveling multiple times to Mexico, Wyoming's Wind River Indian Reservation, and to Guatemala. He maintained contact with a large number of friends, exchanging ideas, encouraging them, and posting scripture; and he was never too busy to help someone in need. He was a devoted husband and father. Despite working hard, he always made time for his wife and daughters. On the night of Dec 20th, Kevin's heart apparently gave out, and the world's loss became heaven's gain. His passion for life, his voice, his laugh, his intelligence, his outgoing personality, and his sincere desire to help people, encourage them, and tell them about God will never be forgotten by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Emily Kay (Smith) Lee, daughters Marissa Jean Lee; Madelynn Jae Smith; and Marleigh Jo Lee; sister, Laura Jean (Lee) Anderson, husband Dylan, and parents Edward M. Lee, Jr. and Brenda Quick Lee. Memorial contributions to his daughters' education may be made to the Kevin Lee College Fund with the Billings Funeral Home accepting contributions at 1621 Downs Ave, Woodward, Ok 73801, tel. no. 580-254-2644 Remembrances may be shared online at www.billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Jan. 15, 2020