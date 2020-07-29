1/
Kristine Adair
1955 - 2020
On Friday, July 17, 2020, Kristine Adair, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 65. Kristine was born on April 12, 1955 in St. Louis, MO to Robert and Barbara Kokins. On June 21, 1980, she married the love of her life David Adair. She dedicated her life to raising her daughter Nicole and two sons Derek and Kyle. Kristine was the foundation of her family, the one that held everyone together. She was full of life and laughter followed wherever she went. She loved the water, music, butterflies and spending time with her family. She will forever be remembered by her infectious laugh and the ability to make everyone feel loved and taken care of. Kristine was preceded in death by her father, Robert, and her mother, Barbara. She is survived by her husband David, her three children, Nicole (Zach), Derek (Whitney) and Kyle, and three grandchildren Avery, Lilia and Logan. Memorial donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Jul. 29, 2020.
