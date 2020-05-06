Louise Bertha Autrey German passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born on May 21, 1923, in Lafayette, Colorado, to J. Sterling Autrey and Bertha Prince Autrey. Louise graduated from Boulder High School in 1941 after attending schools throughout Boulder County. She married Frank German in 1942. They traveled to Texas, Chicago and California during World War II for his military training. When the war was over, they moved back to Colorado and lived a short while in Boulder. They moved to Lafayette where she raised two daughters. She was the bookkeeper for the family plumbing business until retirement. After retiring, they moved several times until arriving at her final home in Colorado Springs. She most loved her family...especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years and her brother, William "Bill" Autrey. She is survived by daughters Frankie Wiggett (Tom), Judy Steinbaugh (Tom), grandson Brian Wiggett, granddaughters Briana Steinbaugh LeBlanc and Erica Steinbaugh Binder, and five great-grandchildren. Donations in her memory may be made to Abode Hospice of Colorado, 5465 Mark Dabling Blvd, Floor 1, Colorado Springs, 80918, or A Robin's Nest Assisted Care Facility, 3182 Oak Creek Drive E, Colorado Springs, 80906.

