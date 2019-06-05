|
Marjorie Lee Waller Carter passed away on May 21, 2019 in Louisville, Colorado. She was born in Washington, Indiana, on November 19, 1929, one of four children of Benjamin Franklin Waller and Martha Beatrice Wood Waller. Marjorie's mother died in 1939 and Benjamin married Georgia Cox, a schoolteacher, in 1942. Marjorie graduated from high school in Flora, Illinois, in 1947 and went on to Eastern Illinois State College (now Eastern Illinois University) in Charleston. There she met Clifford Carter, a World War II veteran from Springerton, Illinois, when her ham radio club toured the physics lab where he worked as a lab assistant. Marjorie and Clifford were married on May 10, 1952 in Indianapolis. They were living in Belleville, Illinois, near the Scott Air Force Base where Clifford was a civilian instructor when their first child, Carolyn Elizabeth, was born in 1953. Daughters, Christa Lee and Cynthia Jo were born in 1954 and 1956 in Urbana, Illinois, where Clifford had found a job working on the ground-breaking ILLIAC I computer at the University of Illinois. He continued as a computer research engineer at the U of I until he retired. When the girls were in grade school, Marjorie earned a master's degree in special education, and she taught remedial reading at Webber Elementary School in Urbana until she retired. In 1985, Marjorie and Clifford moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they enjoyed many wonderful years exploring the Southwest. They moved to Louisville in 2007. Marjorie was always ready to lend a hand wherever she could be helpful -- leading a girl scout troop, teaching English to a grade school student from Norway, or hosting university students from other countries. She and Clifford believed strongly in education, good jobs and fair treatment for women, and encouraged and supported each of their daughters as they followed their own interests. In her last years, as her health declined, she remained cheerful and uncomplaining. Surviving Marjorie are daughters, Cynthia Baird (Louisville), Christa Fluri (Missoula) and Carolyn Paris (London), their husbands, eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Marjorie will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado, next to Clifford, who passed away in 2011. Donations may be made in remembrance of Marjorie Carter to Girl Scouts of the USA, or to a hospice or dementia care .
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on June 5, 2019