Matthew Kyle Clary, 35, died July 3, 2020 at his home in Erie, CO Matt was born June 6, 1985 in Mountain View, CA. He is survived by his wife, Erin Maxfield Clary of Erie, CO, parents Kyle & Kate Clary of Louisville, CO, siblings Lauren Clary Minatta (Brandon, nephew Hayden, niece Blakely) of Erie, CO, Nick Clary of Louisville, CO, and Geoff Clary (fiancé Miley Ernst) of Louisville, CO. He was the first grandchild of Jim and Mary Kathryn Brinson of Mobile, AL and John and Margaret Clary of Shreveport, LA. Matt was a graduate of Monarch H.S. and the Colorado School of Mines. He and Erin married September 26, 2009, living in AR, LA, and were currently back in CO. Matt worked in the petroleum industry as a wireline and field engineer and briefly as a construction manager. Matt made himself available to everyone, enriching others' lives with his acts of service. Whether helping with a project, celebrating special occasions, or just offering his logical wisdom, he was present. Matt's independent and fearless spirit was always ready for the next big adventure. He had a love for aviation and a creative bent toward music and videography. He played high school football and baseball, Division II football, coached and played on his neighborhood softball team, and enjoyed anything competitive/sports related. Matt's happiest times were when he and Erin held their annual crawfish boil, which brought together many friends and family. In addition to a small family service, officiated by Pastor Galen Huck, an event will be held when conditions permit to enable as many as possible to celebrate Matt's life.

