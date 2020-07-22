1/1
Matthew Kyle Clary
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Kyle Clary, 35, died July 3, 2020 at his home in Erie, CO Matt was born June 6, 1985 in Mountain View, CA. He is survived by his wife, Erin Maxfield Clary of Erie, CO, parents Kyle & Kate Clary of Louisville, CO, siblings Lauren Clary Minatta (Brandon, nephew Hayden, niece Blakely) of Erie, CO, Nick Clary of Louisville, CO, and Geoff Clary (fiancé Miley Ernst) of Louisville, CO. He was the first grandchild of Jim and Mary Kathryn Brinson of Mobile, AL and John and Margaret Clary of Shreveport, LA. Matt was a graduate of Monarch H.S. and the Colorado School of Mines. He and Erin married September 26, 2009, living in AR, LA, and were currently back in CO. Matt worked in the petroleum industry as a wireline and field engineer and briefly as a construction manager. Matt made himself available to everyone, enriching others' lives with his acts of service. Whether helping with a project, celebrating special occasions, or just offering his logical wisdom, he was present. Matt's independent and fearless spirit was always ready for the next big adventure. He had a love for aviation and a creative bent toward music and videography. He played high school football and baseball, Division II football, coached and played on his neighborhood softball team, and enjoyed anything competitive/sports related. Matt's happiest times were when he and Erin held their annual crawfish boil, which brought together many friends and family. In addition to a small family service, officiated by Pastor Galen Huck, an event will be held when conditions permit to enable as many as possible to celebrate Matt's life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 23, 2020
Matt, you will be deeply missed, but you will Be remembered every time I look into the sky! You brought so much of your excitement out when we would talk about the stars and planets. You taught me and my daughters so much about them! I looked forward to our calls and text messages about them! You were such a kind and amazing person and friend! RIP gentle giant! Love Ben Martinez and Courtney, Maddie and Mia
Ben Martinez
Friend
July 22, 2020
“Only when you drink from the river of silence, shall you indeed sing.
And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb.
And when the earth shall claim your limbs, you shall truly dance.”

Khalil Gibran On Death

“Only the good die young.”
Billy Joel

You were a good one, Matt. Sing, climb & dance on.

Marsha Orr
Marsha orr
Teacher
July 22, 2020
Forever homeboy
Bryan Schosker
Friend
July 22, 2020
I’ve heard wonderful things about Matt. I know he will be missed deeply. Love you Kate✝
Kim Macwilliam
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your families loss, he was a truly fine young man.
Richard Glaab
Teacher
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He sounds like he made such a beautiful impact to those around him. Our heart and prayers are with you all.
Nancy Nordmark
Friend
July 22, 2020
I didn’t have the pleasure of coaching Matt, met him a few times. But I’ll bet he was a quality individual like Nick and Geoff. So sorry for your loss guys.
Gary Creek
Friend
July 22, 2020
God Bless the Clary Family We will cherish the memories shared with Matt in Baseball and HS and he will surely be missed. Taken way to soon as we all figure out why God needed you so soon. Till we meet again Prayers and Love from The Fligg Family
Coach Bill,Donna,Tommy,Jenny,Alex and girls
Donna And Bill Fligg
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved