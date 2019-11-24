|
Pauline J Romano of Louisville, Colorado departed this life peacefully after a long illness at the age of 84. She was born June 18th, 1935 to Ignazio Martorana and Frances Fricano. Pauline grew up in Norristown, PA and was the youngest of 3 children. She met and married Victor Romano and together they had 5 children. They were later divorced. Pauline had a lifelong sense of adventure that took her to many places across the country, and around the world. From Pennsylvania, she followed her heart to Oregon. There she lived for a time with her children on a small farm. The family journey eventually led them to Colorado, where they settled in Boulder County. Early in her career, Pauline developed a passion for helping others. She earned her Master's degree in Public Health and had a long and diverse career in human services. For over 40 years, she worked serving rural Oregon and the communities of Boulder County. Pauline worked passionately to advance access to high quality, affordable, family health services to underserved communities. She was instrumental in the formation of Clinica Family Health Center (formerly La Clinica Campesina) in Lafayette Colorado, in 1977, where she served as the Clinic Director. She worked in various capacities in non-profit and social services organizations including the Boulder County Safe House and The Prevention Center. Pauline had a passion for politics and was a tireless activist for women's health, environmental, and social justice issues. Pauline had an unwavering devotion to her family and friends. She loved spending time in her garden, traveling the world, cooking, entertaining, all things Christmas, the outdoors, her pets and had a special fondness for angels. She had a unique ability to create an atmosphere of love and understanding among people of all backgrounds and beliefs so they could come together in peace. Pauline is survived by her sister Rose Guardino and brother Dominic Martorana. Children Mary Romano (Jeff,) Judith Gotski (Bob), Lisa Rizzi (Tim), Vicky Romano (Michael,) and Paul Romano (Shelly), 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and Phyllis Greene (partner of many years). She is preceded in death by grandson Dominic Rizzi. A celebration of life is planned for summer 2020. To leave condolences go to Legacy.com.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Nov. 24, 2019