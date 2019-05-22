|
Ray L. Woodbury, longtime resident of Boulder County, died on May 9, 2019 in Louisville at age 93. He was born on January 3, 1926 in Nebraska to Cora (Larson) and Daniel Woodbury. Ray was an electrician by trade and worked at NBS/NIST for a most of his working years. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the original USS Bella Wood where he used his skill as the on-board electrician. He loved to create. His hobbies were oil painting, leatherwork, and woodworking. He also enjoyed gardening. Ray had a warm heart; this showed in his willingness to help people and his love for animals. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Woodbury. Ray is survived by many family members and friends who all love and will miss him dearly.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on May 22, 2019