Raymond Francis DeGraw, known to most as "Sandy", peacefully passed away in his living room chair after undergoing minor surgery 3 days earlier. Sandy was born August 19, 1950, in Boulder Colorado, the fourth of five children of Raymond and Caroline DeGraw. He married Carrie Shepherd in 1978 and had two sons (Jesse and Lucas) and though they divorced 7 years later, they remained good friends throughout his life. He lived all of his years in Boulder County and worked for Public Service as a lineman for more than 30 years. When our blizzards or fires hit he would work days and nights, without breaks, to restore power to our communities, another form of a first responder. The loves of his life included his grandkids, his sons, his daughter in-laws, cars, and motorcycles. He was a devoted family man and is survived by his sons, Jesse and Lucas, their wives Michaela and Nia, and his grandchildren, Mayzin, Monroe, and Cruz, as well as brothers Donnie and Dave, and a sister, Robbie. He was preceded in death by his parents (Caroline and Raymond), and his older sister Carol Stillwagon. Sandy's generous and loving heart, his dedication in the stands at all youth sports, and his humorous storytelling will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 11am at Cairn Christian Church in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association www.rmdsa.org/donate/.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Jan. 8, 2020