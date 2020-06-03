Vincent "Paul" Valenzuela died at home, surrounded by his family, on May 25, 2020 at the age of 62 after a valiant battle with cancer. Paul is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley, his son T.J. (Kat), daughter Melissa (Mike), daughter Jen (Gary), 8 adoring grandchildren (Taylor, Nick, Rachel, Lilly, Ana, Lyla, Layla, T.J. Junior), 4 brothers (Mike, Lupe, Andy, and Mark) and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Edna and brothers Jim and Victor. Paul was born in Boulder, Colorado on June 9, 1957, and was raised in Lafayette. He graduated from Centaurus High School in 1975, and married his high school sweetheart in June of that same year. Paul spent 35 years in construction, with special expertise in concrete. He loved nothing more than using his many skills to help family and friends, regardless of the endeavor. Paul ended his working career as a campus supervisor at Frederick High School, where his quick smile, positive attitude, and constant presence at any and every school event made him an immediate favorite amongst faculty and students alike. Paul was a devoted husband, father, Pompo, brother, and son. He was an avid sports fan, with special allegiance to the Denver Broncos and CU Buffs, and loved nothing more than enjoying "Broncos Sundays" with his family. Paul lived life to the fullest, indulging in the simple pleasures of a drink on his deck, a freshly cut lawn, and sharing a laugh with his family and many friends. Anyone who met him was better for having known him, and his engaging smile left an indelible mark on all who came in his path. Life will not be the same without him, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts of the many, many people who loved him. For those considering gifts or flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's honor to the American Cancer Society, TRU Community Care, or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Jun. 3, 2020.