Viola I. Talmadge Mestas, age 86, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully at home on February 17, 2019, to be reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Joseph (JD) Mestas her parents Bonafacio and Emiliana Talmadge, her sisters Rita (Oris) Gonzales and Rose Marie (Gene) Montoya, along with many brother and sister in-laws. Viola was born on August 19, 1932 in Pryor, Colorado to Bonafacio and Emiliana Talmadge. On December 18, 1948, Viola and Joseph were married in Pueblo, Colorado, They were Married 66 years and together had four children, Polly, Edward, Connie, and Dorothy. They moved from Pueblo to Lafayette in 1961. Viola embraced the role of homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed watching the Broncos painting, coloring and enjoyed doing crafts. She is survived by a sister Patsy (Gus) Agustin her loving children Polly (Joe) Salazar, Edward (Laura) Mestas, Connie (Jerome) Blazon and Dorothy (Charles) Esquibel; 11 grandchildren, 27 great- grandchildren and 5 great great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all. Viola wrote this prayer and said it every day along with her daily reading and meditations. "Lord, if you will be with me, Lord I can except and get through whatever suffering I have to face. He is with me today to face whatever." Services were held Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette. Viola was laid to rest at the Lafayette Cemetery.
Published in Colorado Hometown Weekly on Feb. 27, 2019