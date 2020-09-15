1/1
Allen Conner Pogue
Allen Conner Pogue
Allen Conner Pogue, 91, retired Division Manager for Tennessee Farmers Co-Op and resident of Roy Sellers Road, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services were conducted Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. at Lasting Hope Cemetery. Jim Selbe and his son Kirk Pogue officiated. Military honors were provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Beech Grove Church of Christ, 1382 Carters Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born November 22, 1928 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Bernard M. Pogue and the late Carrie Saunders Pogue. He served in the United States Army Infantry. Mr. Pogue was a member of Beech Grove Church of Christ and former member of Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna, where he served as Elder at both churches.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married November 24, 1954, Mary E. Sellers Pogue of Columbia; son, Bernard Kirk (Pam) Pogue of Houston, Texas; grandson, Jonathan (Karen) Meche of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Jena (Cody) Currier of Covington, Louisiana; and great grandchildren, Amelia Meche, Grant Meche, Carey Currier, and Thomas Currier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Hal Pogue; and sisters, Christine Pogue Morgan, and Clyde Elizabeth Pogue.
Active pallbearers will be Phil Sellers, James Sellers, Jimmy Attkisson, Jimmy Damron, Ed Chambers, David Morgan, Justin Hill, Jim Selbe, and Chris Sockwell.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
