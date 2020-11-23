1/1
Anthony Perkins
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Columbia - Mr. Anthony "Tony" Perkins, age 60, a resident of Columbia, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on January 30, 1960 in Maury County, Tony was the son of the late Roosevelt Perkins and the late Dorothy Brown Perkins. He was a 1978 graduate of Columbia Central High School and previously worked as a chef at Shoney's and Morrison's. Tony enjoyed exercising and lifting weights.
He is survived by his devoted sister, LaTanya Perkins of Columbia; brother, Troy (Regina) Perkins of Michigan; sisters: Rosie Brown of Columbia, Althea Perkins of Columbia, Ava Rodriguez of Columbia; devoted nephew, Brittney Perkins; very special friend, Angela Gillespie; devoted friends: Jean Bailey and Joyce Webster; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fabian Perkins.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.


Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
