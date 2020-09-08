Aubrey Lee Fox
Columbia - Mr. Aubrey Lee Fox, age 80, resident of Columbia, passed away at Maury Regional Hospital on Friday, September 4, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted by Reverend Monte McCandless at Gibsonville Cemetery on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM with military honors provided by the Herbert Griffin Post 19. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9th at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born in Maury County, Aubrey was the son of the late Prentice and Mary "Archie" Kelley Fox.
He was a member of Local 572 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Prior to that he was employed by Columbia Construction and Monsanto. In his spare time Aubrey enjoyed spending time at the river, boating, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sadye Fox; son, Ricky Fox; brother, Adrian Fox; sister, Pam Harris and his grandson, Lonnie Fox Jr.
Aubrey is survived by his daughters, Shelia Senter of Mt. Pleasant and Lisa Easterwood of Michigan; grandson: Michael (Deidre) Senter; great grandchildren: James Fox, Nicole Fox and Everly Senter; brothers: Alton (Sharon) Fox, Arnold Fox and Arlis (Lori) Fox; sisters: Peggy (Hutch) Hutchens, Priscilla "Tina Grooms, Penny Filson and Patsy (Gary) Johnson.
Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
.