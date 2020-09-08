1/1
Aubrey Lee Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aubrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aubrey Lee Fox
Columbia - Mr. Aubrey Lee Fox, age 80, resident of Columbia, passed away at Maury Regional Hospital on Friday, September 4, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted by Reverend Monte McCandless at Gibsonville Cemetery on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM with military honors provided by the Herbert Griffin Post 19. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9th at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born in Maury County, Aubrey was the son of the late Prentice and Mary "Archie" Kelley Fox.
He was a member of Local 572 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Prior to that he was employed by Columbia Construction and Monsanto. In his spare time Aubrey enjoyed spending time at the river, boating, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sadye Fox; son, Ricky Fox; brother, Adrian Fox; sister, Pam Harris and his grandson, Lonnie Fox Jr.
Aubrey is survived by his daughters, Shelia Senter of Mt. Pleasant and Lisa Easterwood of Michigan; grandson: Michael (Deidre) Senter; great grandchildren: James Fox, Nicole Fox and Everly Senter; brothers: Alton (Sharon) Fox, Arnold Fox and Arlis (Lori) Fox; sisters: Peggy (Hutch) Hutchens, Priscilla "Tina Grooms, Penny Filson and Patsy (Gary) Johnson.
Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved